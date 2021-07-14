3 Players Who Will Be Key for Kaizer Chiefs in CAF Champions League Final

The time is nearing for Kaizer Chiefs to show what they can do against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final and Briefly News makes an analysis of which players at Amakhosi could do the most to bag a win and clinch the tournament.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The spotlight is on Kaizer Chiefs as they gear up to face Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final. Briefly News takes a look at three players who could be able to make a difference and lead Kaizer Chiefs to a victory.

1. Njabulo Blom

This season, the dynamic midfielder has ascended to become one of Amakhosi's important players, having appeared in all 14 of the team's Champions League matches.

Blom, an aggressive midfielder who enjoys making forceful runs from midfield, contributed a crucial assist in last month's semi-final first-leg match against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Briefly News put together a list of three players that could make the difference for Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday. Image: @blomnjabulo_45, @khamabilliat, @nurkovicsamir

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

2. Samir Nurvkovic

The 29-year-old striker, who scored the sole goal in Amakhosi's semi-final match against Wydad, is the reason why they are in the final.

Nurkovic is a dangerous target man who scores goals using his physical power and heading skills. He has scored in two of his past three competitive matches according to Goal.

3. Khama Billiat

The Zimbabwean forward has not had as much game time as he would like recently due to some health reasons. He has previously spoken to the media and said that he would like to play a part in making Kaizer Chiefs the champions.

Billiat's last competitive game came against Sundowns on 25 April, and a leg injury forced him to miss the next 11 games in all competitions according to KickOff.

Khama Billiat wants to bring the trophy back home for Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is aware that the team is not doing as well as it once was, but he wants to bring the glory days back. As Chiefs prepare for the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly, Billiat is hoping for a win.

Speaking about his time at Amakhosi, the forward says that he feels that he is definitely in the right place at the right time. There's tons of pressure for the squad to perform but he thinks that it's possible.

"Right now we are in the final and we are 90 minutes away from the biggest trophy that all clubs in Africa would want to have‚" he told SowetanLIVE.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za