Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene and her wife Lebo Keswa have denied that they owe Bolt cab drivers about R5 000

The media personality claimed they have been using only one driver to transport their blended kids to and from school and they've paid him

According to a driver who spoke to Briefly News, Letoya is the one who was using their vehicles to transport her to and from Auckland Park where the SABC offices and studios are situated

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo and her wife, Lebo, have claimed that the ongoing drama between them and Bolt drivers is "a set up".

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Letoya - who plays the role of Tshidi in the SABC 1 soapie - shared that the cab driver they allegedly owe is "twisting the truth".

Letoya Makhene & her wife claim the cab drama is a set up. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

The star expressed that they only used the services of one Bolt driver to transport their kids to and from school. Letoya Makhene said they've been paying the driver, she identified as Alfred, on a monthly basis.

Letoya's bae, Lebo, said they are not going through financial problems at the moment. She shared that Letoya has just finished filming two movies which paid her well and they also bought a car for their 20-year-old son. Lebo insisted that the Bolt driver had an agreement with their son without their permission and he's now dragging Letoya because she's a celebrity.

"This is crap. This is a smear campaign by my cousin who is trying to pull me down."

A screenshot from Letoya Makhene and wife's son. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Lebo alleged that the driver has been influenced by her relative who is fighting with her over a house that was left in her name. Letoya added:

"I'm disgusted by this man. We treated him like family and I even gave him money when to take his kid to hospital to get proper health care. We also used to buy him petrol."

Letoya Makhene and her wife claim they even bought petrol for their cab driver. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Cab driver claims they transported Letoya Makhene most of the times not her kids

Briefly News also spoke to one of the cab drivers who gathered outside Lebo and Letoya's house in Randfontein to demand the R5 000 allegedly owed to one of them.

Hlaisani Maluleke said Letoya and Lebo refused to pay when they went to speak to them. Maluleke said most of the money that is owed to them is for Letoya's trips to and from Auckland Park. He said she owes one driver R5 000 and another R500.

Letoya Makhene and her wife Lebo allegedly owe cab drivers money. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Letoya Makhene and wife Lebo Kheswa deny owing cab drivers

In related news, Briefly News reported that Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has denied owing any Bolt driver money. The actress and her wife Lebo Keswa shared that the driver they allegedly owe money had an agreement with their 20-year-old son without their knowledge.

According to reports, Lebo said that they were planning to pay the driver but would not anymore after they trended on social media over the matter. Defending her wife, Lebo told Daily Sun that the matter has nothing to do with Letoya but "she's being targeted because she's a celebrity". She said the driver must get his money from their eldest son.

Letoya Makhene also shared that she has no plans to talk to the driver or pay him "after ruining my name". The driver denied that he had a relationship with their son.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za