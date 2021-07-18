Jobs Safe for Game and Makro Staff Despite Widespread Theft and Damage

Employees of Massmart stores Makro and Game do not need to worry about losing their jobs after the violent unrest

The company has promised that they would not let any employee go while they rebuild and restock their stores that were damaged

The violent unrest saw many stores and warehouses burned and looted as angry protestors went on a looting spree

Massmart, the company that owns Makro and Game says that employees jobs are safe while they rebuild and restock their stores in the wake of the violent looting.

Many South Africans are concerned about their jobs after many companies had their warehouses and stores looted and vandalised in the unrest.

Massmart has said the Game and Makro employees jobs are safe. Photo credit: @crimewatch202

Source: Twitter

Brian Leroni, Massmart's senior vice-president said that 43 of its facilities in KwaZulu-Natal were affected by the unrest.

He said that the company's priority was to make sure its employees were safe and that the company's physical assets were secure.

The company will look at safely reopening their stores in a responsible manner in affected areas according to IOL.

Source: Briefly.co.za