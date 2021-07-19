Following their 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday night, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says Arthur Zwane should have led Kaizer Chiefs as a coach

Mosimane’s sentiments come after Chiefs handed the reigns to Stuart Baxter as they played the CAF Champions League final on Saturday night versus Ahly

The three-time African champion also says Mamelodi Sundowns are some of the toughest opponents he faced in the competition

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says Kaizer Chiefs should have allowed assistant coach Arthur Zwane to lead the team in the CAF Champions League final. Instead, Amakhosi roped in coach Stuart Baxter to man the technical area on Saturday night in Morocco.

It was Baxter’s first game in charge of the team since his return to the club a few weeks ago but ‘Jingles’ believes Zwane should have finished what he started with former coach Gavin Hunt.

The Soweto giants succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Red Devils and Mosimane now boasts of three continental gold medals, thus making it the 10th for the Egyptians.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane discusses the game against Kaizer Chiefs

Speaking to the media after the game, the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss said he was surprised to see Khama Billiat on the bench. He said, as quoted by SowetanLIVE:

“The surprise was Baxter on the bench and Khama Billiat starting from the bench. We knew the Chiefs’ starting line-up. Our scout identified their players who were wearing bibs and those who weren’t. We scouted their pictures during their training sessions.

"We knew that those who were wearing the bibs would start. Everything came out as we expected. For me, it is to give respect to coach Gavin because he doesn’t get credit for bringing the team to the semi-finals. You must give credit to coach Arthur with his assistant Sheppy for bringing the team to the final.

“Also, credit to Stuart. I know he has been working behind the scenes and helping them. But as a local and a township boy, I’m very happy for Zwane. If it was my way, I think he should have finished what he started.

"But let’s not forget Hunt, he has done well and the way they played, it suited them in this competition. We really needed this trophy. I know the team from my country also wanted their first star, but we wanted it more than them.”

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane speaks about the toughest opponents in the Champions League

After bagging the coveted title with the Cairo-based giants, the Kagiso-born manager has also credited his previous opponents. He added, according to Soccer Laduma:

“The Simba game was very difficult, playing against them is exhausting. Al-Merrikh and Sundowns matches were very difficult too. When we played against Bayern Munich, the best team in the world, people thought we were invincible, our loss against Simba returned us to reality, it was the shock we needed to wake up.”

