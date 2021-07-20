Couple Share Stunning Glow Up Pictures, SA Impressed: “Mojolo vs Marriage”

A local couple have got social media buzzing after sharing an adorable 'Then & now' snap

The newly-married couple marked the wedding anniversary with the celebratory post

Mzansi social media users could definitely spot the difference over the years and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A local man is certainly reflecting on the long journey undertaken with his beautiful partner, sharing an adorable 'Then & now' snap of the loving couple. It's clear the lovebirds have come a long way as they look more refreshed and vibrant in their recent pics.

This stunning couple are sharing their relationship glow-up with the world. Images: @thabangmasobe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @thabangmasobe shared the cute pictures.

"Mojolo vs Marriage... Happy Anniversary to us," he captioned the heartfelt post along with several red hearts and smiley faces.

The ride-or-dies have certainly found a few better angles and some improved lighting since their dating days. Having gained a little relationship weight, it appears the couple are still very content in their union.

Check out some of the humorous and cute comments below:

@Thabo_kganakga said:

"Love is beautiful and will forever win."

@HectorLuvhengo said:

"They bought a better phone in marriage."

@tshif_tibz said:

"True. The first frame they look like they steal phones."

@NMnonny said:

"Marriage came with a glow. Happy anniversary."

@ross_rori said:

"Wishing you many years of happiness and love."

@Clibo_sa1 said:

"Smiling nje has never been your thing, both of you... Congrats."

@MATOMEEXCELLEN4 said:

"A rare picture of a serious relationship."

@KekaneJan said:

"More like Android vs iPhone."

