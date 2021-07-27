Lionel Messi’s contract with Spanish club Barcelona expired in June, meaning the Argentine remains a free agent

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has maintained that the club will seal a contract extension for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner

With Messi yet to pen a deal, Cristiano Ronaldo might not have a chance to face his rival when Barcelona host Juventus on August 8

Lionel Messi remains a free agent and may not be part of the Barcelona squad that will take on Juventus on August 8 during an exhibition encounter, reports.

The Argentine superstar’s contract with the Catalan giants ended in June and so far there seems to be problems facing his possible contract renewal.

The 34-year-old is presently in Miami for a lavish vacation after a long season which climaxed with him inspiring La Alibceleste to Copa America glory in Brazil.

Messi won his first ever international title with the Argentina senior team after they defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final of the Copa America.

Barcelona now race against time as they continue to negotiate a new deal for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner before the game against the Old Lady.

But Spanish outlet Sport are claiming that Messi is expected back in Spain on August 2 to possibly seal a new deal.

The stadium will host spectators for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, although the capacity will be limited to 20%.

The Spanish outlet recently reported that president Joan Laporta had set a 10-day timeline for a new deal to be announced via The12thMan.

