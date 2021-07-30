Itumeleng Khune Is Grateful for Kaizer Chiefs Renewing His Contract

Itumeleng Khune has been given a lifeline after Kaizer Chiefs renewed his contract for another two years at the club

The goalkeeper didn't have the best season last time out and is hoping to be given the opportunity to redeem himself

Khune says that what happens after the contract finishes is up to the club but he is grateful for the chance he's been given

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is happy to have renewed his contract with the club but he's most grateful for the opportunity. Khune's future had been hanging in the balance but eventually, the club decided to have him stay on for another two years.

The 34-year-old had a difficult season. Khune only preserved four clean sheets in 18 appearances in all competitions, all of which came in the CAF Champions League. In addition, he was unable to replace fellow goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma in the starting 11.

Itumeleng Khune is thankful to be given another opportunity to wear Kaizer Chiefs colours. Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

"I think the club will decide on if I stay after the contract ends but I’m really grateful for yet another opportunity I’ve been given by Chiefs," said Khune.

"I think we've got a great goalkeeping department and a good coach who made it clear to us that we are all number ones and we have to fight for the number one spot," he said, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

Itumeleng Khune has pushed teammates Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma to compete for the club's No. 1 shirt and he is anticipated to continue to play an important leadership role at the club in the coming season according to The South African.

