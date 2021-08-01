Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi have both been awarded gold medals at the long jump event of the Tokyo Olympics

The Qatari and Italian athletes were both given the opportunity to share the gold medal for the event after failing to cross the 2.37meter bar

The bronze medal of the long jump then went to Belarus' Maksim Nedasekau who also could not cross the 2.37m bar

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi competed in the high jump as both athletes settled for a gold medal, BBC and Euro Sport.

How it all happened at the Long Jump event

The Qatari and Italian high jumpers were even at crossing the 2.37metre bar after an exhausting two-hour competition.

Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi decided to share the gold medal in the men’s high jump. Photo by Christian Petersen

Source: UGC

They both crossed all the heights except for the 2.37m bar which Barshim and Tamberi failed on their first attempt.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The pair then agreed to reach a comprise of not knowing who will settle for second as they were both awarded with gold medals.

The duo started celebrating around the track at Tokyo Stadium after showing the spirit of sportsmanship to each other.

Barshim and Tamberi celebrated with their coaches and hoisting their nation's flags above their heads. It is the first joint Olympic podium in athletics since 1912.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus settled for bronze having also jumped at 2.37m, but failed more attempts across the competition.

Barshim is the winner of Qatar's second-ever Olympic gold medal, after weightlifter Fares Elbakh won the first in the men's 96kg event.

Tamberi was still celebrating on the track when his compatriot Lamont Marcell Jacobs ran into his arms, after winning the men's 100m final.

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Enoch Adegoke produced a valiant effort in the men's 100meters final but pulled off a hamstring injury halfway into the race.

Italy's Lamont Jacobs finished first in the race as Fred Kerley came second and Canadian Andre De Grasse won bronze.

Jacobs returned a personal best of 9:80sec to become the first Italian to ever wear the blue ribbon at the 100m men's event.

South Africa's Akani Simbiwe came fourth while Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified in the thrilling contest.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za