Brandon Peterson is fighting for the goalkeeping spot at Kaizer Chiefs and gave it his all during the Carling Black Label Cup

Peterson impressed when he came on as a substitute for Itumeleng Khune and made a lot of impressive saves for the team

Mzansi social media users are proud of Brandon and are hoping that he'll be getting the number one position soon

Brandon Peterson really made a name for himself at the Carling Black Label Cup and impressed when he was subbed on. The goalkeeper made a number of saves during the penalty shootout against Orlando Pirates and this made fans believe that he should be given the number one slot.

Petersen, who replaced Itumeleng Khune in the second half, became an overnight hero solely because the Chiefs won 4-3 on penalties at Orlando Stadium against their old enemies, the Orlando Pirates.

Brandon Peterson showed Kaizer Chiefs fans what he is made of during the Carling Black Label Cup. Image: @FARPostZA

Mzansi social media users couldn't help but notice just how hard Peterson was trying to make his performance a memorable one and showered him with all the praise.

Mzansi social media users give Brandon Peterson his flowers

Check out some of the reactions below:

@KaraboRithuri_ said:

"I’m happy for Brandon Peterson man. He chose us, couldn’t go out on loan last season due to an injury. Gets his shot and saves 2 penalties."

@Tidoz1 commented:

"For me, it's Pirates fans voting for Khune to be substituted only for Peterson to fetch their penalties."

@mobu_ras said:

"Brandon Peterson... not here to decorate the bench/stands. He's here to compete."

Itumeleng Khune is grateful to be given a contract extension

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is happy to have renewed his contract with the club but he's most grateful for the opportunity.

Khune's future had been hanging in the balance but eventually, the club decided to have him stay on for another two years.

The 34-year-old had a difficult season. Khune only preserved four clean sheets in 18 appearances in all competitions, all of which came in the CAF Champions League. In addition, he was unable to replace fellow goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma in the starting 11.

"I think the club will decide on if I stay after the contract ends but I’m really grateful for yet another opportunity I’ve been given by Chiefs," said Khune.

