Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says contact and non-contact sporting events are allowed to resume at schools

Motshekga has also made an allowance for arts and cultures events such as debates, spelling bees and moot courts to also be allowed

The new regulations for schools stipulate that choir competitions are allowed to resume with social distancing and mask regulations maintained

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has given the green light for sporting events to resumes at schools after schools reopened under adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations.

In a gazette issued over the weekend, Motshekga made an allowance for contact and non-contact sports as well as arts and culture events to resume, according to a report by News24.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has issued regulations that need to be followed as sporting events at schools have been allowed to resume. Image: Laird Forbes

Source: Getty Images

These events have been given the go-ahead, however, no spectators will be allowed to attend.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Oral history, spelling bees, moot court, speech contests and debates, among other co-curricular and enrichment events, may resume, according to new regulations issued by the Department of Basic Education.

Choir rehearsals and contests can take place in well-ventilated areas or outdoors without an audience, as long as all members maintain social distance.

According to the gazette, pupils are now allowed to travel to other schools as well as other provinces to take part in national, provincial and district championships and tournaments, according to TimesLIVE.

The regulations stipulate that no more than 50 participants are allowed at indoor events and not more than 100 at outdoor events. All pupils will be required to wear masks and should be provided with hand sanitisers. Pupils are prohibited from sharing drinks or drinking containers.

Angie Motshekga briefs South Africa on state of education, almost 200 schools damaged in unrest

Briefly News previously reported that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga told South Africa that it is all steam ahead for schools to reopen after delays from Covid-19 and violent protests.

She assured the country that the education department and schools are ready to reopen.

Motshekga also touched on the damage inflicted on schools in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 137 schools were vandalised in the unrest in KZN. This is a serious setback for education in the province which is already under extreme pressure due to the pandemic.

In Gauteng, 43 schools were damaged, more than half of the schools have already been repaired with the remaining scheduled to be operational soon, according to the Bay Bulletin.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za