Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has named his toughest opponent of all-time as he ignores fierce rival and former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, SPORTbible reports.

Messi and Ramos were featured in several intense El Clasico clashes, but he did not mention the Spaniard as one of his toughest opponents.

The Argentine stated that the toughest man-marker he ever faced was Stuttgart’s right-back Pablo Maffeo, who had three loan spells at Girona.

Lionel Messi says Pablo Maffeo is his toughest opponent so far. Photo: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

During his spell with Girona, Maffeo received accolades from Messi for his intense man-marking.

Messi told DAZN via GiveMeSport:

"Man-marking doesn't bother me. In truth, it hasn't happened to me that often. It doesn't bother me, but it is strange. Pablo Maffeo of Girona [was the toughest man-marker]. That was intense!

"If I'm not [playing bad], it's not a problem, it's part of the game and I don't take it personally."

Sergio Ramos lasted 16 years at Real Madrid winning the La Liga title five times as well as four Champions League trophies.

He equally snubbed Messi when asked about the toughest players he ever faced on the pitch of play when he mentioned Ronaldinho; Ramos then went on to praise Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Samuel Eto’o.

