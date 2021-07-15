Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos was the target of three Premier League clubs after deciding to leave Real Madrid this summer

Manchester United were in pole position to land him with fellow-English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea also eyeing the Spaniard

Neymar's heroic intervention was the magic touch needed to eventually guide the veteran defender to Paris on a free transfer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar is said to have masterminded Sergio Ramos' move to the Parisian club despite numerous other offers from Premier League clubs this summer.

The centre-back parted ways with Real Madrid after his contract at the club expired last month; ending a 16-year relationship with the La Liga giants after joining them in 2005.

Sergio Ramos and Neymar embrace after Real Madrid's Champions League clash against PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu. Image: Gabriel Bouys/ AFP.

Source: UGC

He went ahead to inspire them to four Champions League honours among several continental and domestic titles, while also providing outstanding leadership for the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

However, he was at a crossroad after confirming he would be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu with Manchester United and Manchester City and Chelsea showing interest in him.

Further, according to SunSport, Ramos would have joined the Red Devils as they seemed more serious among the three clubs looking to secure his services for free.

"Neymar convinced me before signing for PSG. Before signing for a new club, it is always helpful to talk with several players, or with Leonardo or Al Khelaïfi. They all convinced me in their own way."

Both Neymar and Ramos can now work together having played against themselves during the Brazilian's reign at Barcelona.

The Spanish football legend will also fill the void Thiago Silva left when he decided to join Chelsea in a move that saw him win the Champions League last season.

Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes latest PSG signing

Briefly News earlier reported that Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has completed a long-term move to PSG this summer.

The 22-year-old was instrumental in inspiring the Azzurri to European Championship glory following their 3-2 triumph penalties triumph over England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 11 July.

Donnarumma finalised his deal with the Parisians having already undergone medicals during this summer's European coninntal competition.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za