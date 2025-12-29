Anthony Joshua was injured in a high-speed car crash near Lagos, Nigeria, while travelling to his family home

Two passengers in the vehicle, described as foreign nationals, were killed in the collision

Eyewitnesses report Joshua was trapped in the wreck for around 20 minutes before being rescued and leaving the scene visibly shaken but conscious

British former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been injured in a car crash near Lagos, Nigeria, while two other men died in the incident that happened on Monday, 29 December 2025. Local officials confirmed that the deceased were “foreign nationals,” though their identities remain unverified.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps, Joshua’s Lexus SUV was overtaking at speed when it collided with a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Footage from the scene shows the boxer grimacing as he is rescued from the wreckage. A witness told the BBC that Joshua was trapped in the vehicle for around 20 minutes before being helped out.

A relative of Joshua said the family was shocked by the accident. “Anthony normally visits Nigeria around the New Year,” the relative reported. Joshua, who has roots in Sagamu, Ogun State, was travelling from Lagos to his family home at the time.

Officials and the public respond to the tragic crash

Local authorities confirmed that five people were involved in the crash. While Joshua survived with minor injuries, two others lost their lives, and two more escaped unharmed. Nigerian police suspect that excessive speed played a role in the accident.

The UK Foreign Office has said it is “urgently investigating reports of a road incident in Nigeria involving at least one British national” and is ready to offer consular support. Local media reports suggest the two fatalities may also have been British, though this has not been independently confirmed.

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul, whom Joshua defeated in the ring recently, commented on the accident, emphasising that “life is much more important than boxing.”

Witnesses at the scene described the chaos. Musbau Pelumi Ajetunmobi told the BBC:

“We saw four cars coming from Lagos. They were speeding, tried to navigate, and hit a truck parked in front of our shop. We saw Anthony trapped and went to help him. He walked out, thanked everyone, and shook hands.”

Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, has spent much of the past year in Nigeria, where he enjoys blending in with local life. Experts described the crash as “harrowing,” particularly seeing footage of him in visible pain while being rescued.

Earlier in the year, former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton passed away at his home in Greater Manchester, England, on 14 September 2025. The coroner’s court revealed that Hatton was found hanged, with the inquest into his death opening on 16 October before being adjourned. Hatton’s passing sent shockwaves through the boxing community and remains a poignant reminder of the pressures faced by athletes.

With Joshua recovering from a life-threatening accident and the loss of Hatton still felt across the sport, 2025 has been a challenging year for the boxing world. Fans and fellow athletes alike are rallying around Joshua while remembering Hatton’s legacy.

