Homeless Man Returns Expensive Diamond Ring and Receives Massive Cash Reward

A 55-year-old man has been massively rewarded with GHC 1.4 million for returning a diamond engagement ring worth GHC 24 000

Billy Ray Harri said his initial intention was to sell it and keep the money for himself, but on second thought, decided to do the right thing

The grateful couple helped raise funds for Billy as their way of thanking him for his kind act

A 55-year-old man, Billy Ray Harri, who used to ask for money by the roadside, one day happened to come across a diamond ring worth GHC 24 000 but decided to return it to the rightful owner and was massively rewarded in the end.

According to today.com, Billy, who was a homeless man living on the streets, received spare coins from a passer-by who happened to have an engagement ring on.

A 55-year-old man was rewarded in a massive way for returning a lost diamond ring to its rightful owner. Image: UGC.

The ring, according to the publication, accidentally dropped in the cup Billy was holding. Realising what the lady had accidentally dropped the ring in his cup, Billy's first intention was to sell it and keep the money for himself.

An act of kindness goes a long way

He got the ring appraised for a whooping GHC 24 000. But on second thought, the elderly man decided to find the whereabouts of the ring owner and return it.

Upon finding her location and handing over the ring, the lady, along with her partner, was impressed with Billy's act of kindness and decided to reward him in return.

The couple started a fund to help raise money for the man, which they later handed to him in a kind showing of appreciation.

"We set the goal for GHC 6,000", they told Today but they ended up raising over GHC 1.4 million for Billy.

