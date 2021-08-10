Neymar and Messi are great friends, and have kept in touch since the Brazilian’s move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017

Ahead of Messi’s imminent announcement as a PSG player, Neymar could not contain his excitement

He took to social media with a cheeky post that stated “back together”

The pair played together in Barcelona between 2013 and 2017 before Neymar secured a move to the French capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Paris Saint Germain Superstar Neymar was the first person to react to Lionel Messi’s imminent transfer to the French capital after a shock exit from Barcelona.

Neymar took to social media to react to Messi's imminent PSG transfer. Photo by Aurelien Meunier.

Source: Getty Images

Since Messi bid an emotional goodbye to his boyhood club on Monday, August 9, he strongly hinted that PSG was a plausible next destination.

Football transfer guru Fabizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday that a deal was already done and the Argentine forward, 34, had signed a 2-year deal with the French giants, subject to a medical.

Messi’s move to PSG also has an interesting subplot to it - the fact that the Argentine will be reuniting with Neymar for a second stint.

The duo played together in Barcelona for four years between 2013 and 2017, before the Brazilian decided to move to Paris in the most expensive transfer to date.

At Barcelona, Messi and Neymar formed a formidable partnership alongside Luis Suarez, who has since moved to Atletico Madrid.

Taking to his Instgaram stories, Neymar shared a video clip of the times he enjoyed with Messi in Barcelona along with the caption: “Back together” in what was a clear show of excitement at Messi’s move to the French capital.

Messi is a PSG player

On their social media, Paris Saint Germain sent the internet into meltdown after sharing a cryptic video indicating they had made a new signing.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Messi, meanwhile, arrived in Paris on Tuesday ahead of an official announcement and unveiling by the French giants.

Reports from BBC and Sky Sports indicate that Messi has signed a deal to stay at PSG until 2023, with the option to extend by a further year.

Messi’s deal is reportedly worth KSh 4.4 billion per season.

As Lionel Messi accepts deal to join PSG, here’s the staggering breakdown of the contract

After agreeing on a deal to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal, Lionel Messi’s staggering salary details have been revealed, Telegraph reports.

He will remain the highest-paid athlete in the world as he completes his move to join the French Ligue 1 giants.

Several outlets are reporting that Messi will earn around €31.5 million a season, which eventually drops to about €25 million per season after tax.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za