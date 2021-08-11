Little Kid Wows Many With Fast Legwork and Focus Dance in Video

A little kid has sent social media users into an adorable frenzy as he showcased beautiful dance skills

The little kid impressed as he busts into legwork as well as the focus dance as the song Ko Por Ke played in the background

Many people have likened the little dancer to the younger version of popular dancer Poco Lee while others thought he danced way older than his age

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A little boy has become an instant internet sensation after his impressive dance went viral.

In an Instagram video shared by @djwapsam, the kid started off with the focus dance as the song, Ko Por Ke, by Nigerian artiste Mohbad was being played.

Little boy impresses social media users with fast legwork Photo Credit: Instagram/@djwapsam, nohat

Source: UGC

In split seconds, he switched to doing legwork while still keeping up with the rhythm of the song.

An adult turned the lad's hypeman as he was obviously wowed by the boy's talent.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The lad motivated by the hype increased the speed of his legwork and the dancing space he utilised.

Watch the video below:

Many marvel at the boy's dance skill

@iamsexysteel commented:

"This man can never be less than 46 years of age trust me."

@thefayrouzz said:

"How do these kids do this, when I was this age only food I know."

@ginabenard reacted:

"Lol u sure say this boy no be igbo boy?? Because e get their head."

@myspotlyt remarked:

"Haha, real talent, well spotted on time, if they can harness it, he will turn out to be a great dancer and entertainer, he is doing two things at the same time, you know of the dance, what's the other one?"

Little boy dazzles many as he dances to Chris Brown's song

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a little boy had stunned the internet with his dance moves.

In a short video that is less than one minute, the boy showed off his “legwork” as a Chris Brown song played from a moving car that has its passenger door open.

An adult voice, perhaps the boy’s mum’s, hyped the kid’s skill and encouraged him to keep displaying the amazing moves he has in abundance.

Source: Briefly.co.za