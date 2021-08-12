Mpura: Mzansi to Host Unofficial Street Memorial in Soweto for Amapiano Star

South Africans are organising a mass gathering to honour the late Mpura after he tragically passed away earlier this week

The event comes shortly after Mzansi honoured Killer Kau with a similar vigil outside his home recently

The ceremony will be a candlelit vigil on Thursday evening in Soweto and all are invited to the event

Following shortly after the vigil that was held at Killer Kau’s home, Mzansi Amapiano fans will be taking to the streets of Soweto to honour the memory of the late Mpura.

Mpura will be honoured with a candlelit vigil in Soweto on Thursday.

According to information shared by Twitter user @beaumissouri, the gathering would be taking place on Thursday evening at 7pm.

He posted:

“Hi friends of the late @MPURAPUDI. With confirmation of the Stuurman family, please note official candle ceremony set for tomorrow 19:00 Chiawelo extension 3 Fani Street. Soweto. Please ignore flyer circulating for ceremony in Meadowlands no confirmation from family.”

Mpura passed away after being involved in a car accident that also claimed the life of fellow artist Killer Kau. The pair were travelling with three others when they were involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Fans appreciate late Mpura's contribution to Amapiano

Briefly News reported that Mzansi music lovers took to social media to appreciate Mpura for his contribution in the Amapiano genre. The star and fellow artist Killer Kau passed away in a tragic accident recently.

Mpura gave Mzansi one of the biggest Amapiano tunes, Umsebenzi Wethu. He worked with Reece, Zuma and Busta 929 on the dance-floor filler.

When the news of his death surfaced on social media, the track's name trended as peeps shared their thoughts on the yanos hit. Tweeps appreciated Mpura for his role in growing the genre and keeping them dancing amid the pandemic. He also features in DJ Maphorisa's new hit, Izolo.

Check out some of the comments from South Africans who took to Twitter to show love to the late star.

@SizzerSizakele said: "Haibo it's his song. It touches my heart."

@mohwaduba10 wrote: "He even killed Izolo but I wasn't aware of his presence."

