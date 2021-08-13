Exclusive: Orlando Pirates Excited to Endorse Love Unites Campaign with Adidas

In partnership with their technical sponsor, Adidas, Orlando Pirates are excited to endorse the 2021 Love Unites Pride campaign with the LGBTQ+ community

Adidas football sports marketing and PR manager Bob Maphosa chatted exclusively to Briefly News about Pirates’ involvement in the campaign

At the same time, the Soweto giants are now sharpening their knives ahead of the Soweto derby clash against Swallows FC this weekend

Just after facing their old nemesis, Kaizer Chiefs, in the Carling Black Label Cup a few weeks ago, Orlando Pirates became the newest partner to endorse the Love Unites Pride campaign. The global initiative was launched by their technical sponsor, Adidas.

The initiative brings many influential members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community together with the aim of celebrating the love that connects us all.

According to a press release sent to Briefly News, the 2021 Pride collection for Love Unites narrates a story of sports culture in South Africa through the eyes of award-winning fashion designers such as Rich Mnisi and Thebe Magugu.

It is reported that Rich’s collection celebrates the gay personalities that exist in the sport today, including dancers.

Orlando Pirates are also part of the global Love Unites campaign with Adidas. Image: @ByDesignComms/UGC

During the pre-season match against Amakhosi, the Buccaneers donned colourful outfits at FNB Stadium, which are also available in Mzansi.

Speaking further about the campaign - which the 1995 African champions and reigning MTN8 title holders are part of - Adidas football sports marketing and PR manager Bob Maphosa exclusively chatted to Briefly News.

Bob Maphosa shares insight into the 2021 Love Unites Pride campaign

Maphosa explained who designed the Love Unites Pride kits and why Pirates were pleased to be part of this global initiative. He said:

“This is an Adidas global campaign and as such, Orlando Pirates is our biggest football partner in Africa. It was such a proud moment to see them endorse such a campaign and help raise awareness.

“We have this product readily available in the Adidas stores nationally. We would not impose it on anyone but would love to see our ambassadors and the football fans in general unite with the movement by supporting the campaign.

“This is a global campaign and with Orlando Pirates being the biggest partner in Africa, it’s here in Africa. The rest of the world is already involved as seen in the MLS (Major League Soccer in the United States) in celebration of Pride month.”

Orlando Pirates prepare to face Swallows FC in Soweto derby

Coach Jozef Zinnbauer’s troops are at home this weekend as they begin their Wafa Wafa title defence campaign.

They are now sharpening their swords to face another Soweto giant, the Dube Birds, in the quarter-finals, which will be staged at Orlando Stadium at 6pm.

The German manager previewed the eagerly anticipated encounter through a virtual press conference, saying he’s happy with their preparations but they are not done. He said according to SuperSport:

“Swallows have a lot of new players but I think their coach has his starting line-up in his head and he has options. I think it’s a little bit open and we’ve prepared the players to expect one or two different approaches against us. They have a strong team even though they’ve lost a lot of players and they’ve got a good quality for the season. But we also have. Our preparations have gone in a good direction but we are not yet finished.

“We worked on integrating the new players first and now we have moved forward to the next phase and the players have done this well. We will see what happens on Saturday but it’s a home game and we expect a win. For me, the MTN8 is not the starting line-up for the next weeks. We have a lot of good players, some of them need a little bit more time. There is now good competition in the squad and for places in the starting line-up.”

