Kanye West has reportedly made over R103 million only on Donda merchandise during his upcoming album's second listening session

The US hip-hop mogul was expected to drop the highly-anticipated Donda project on the day but that did not happen

It has been reported that Kanye's brand appears to be stronger than ever as he prepares to drop the new project

Kanye West made a whopping $7 million (over R103 million) on Donda merchandise alone during his second listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta a few days ago.

Even though the star has not dropped the highly-anticipated album yet, he is surely making a profit while promoting it. He has held two listening events and has also racked in millions through ticket sales.

Kanye West made R103m off 'Donda' merch during the second listening session. Image: @kimkardashian, @MBStadium/Twitter

Complex reports that the US rapper's brand appears to be stronger than ever as he prepares to drop the new album. The publication reports that sources told Billboard that the recent event racked in $7 million from in-person merch sales.

Social media users took to the outlet's comment section on Twitter and shared mixed reactions to the news. Check out what they had to say below:

@_Manyasi_M wrote:

"That's a very huge revenue for a release party that had him quiet all the time teasing an album that isn't out yet."

@Gehazi11 said:

"Who’s buying all clothes though."

@VeezyLion wrote:

"Damn He Only Made Enough To Cover A Week’s Worth Of Rent At The Stadium!"

@cmgxiii commented:

"Oh so he sold a few shirts! That’s cute. Now release the damn album!!"

@ian_k_john said:

"He’ll make another million and still won’t drop."

@potbellyconan added:

"What were the other breakdowns? Music, event, and stay at the stadium?"

Kanye West vaccinates 2nd 'Donda' listening party attendants

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium management offered people who attended the second listening party of the rapper's Donda album Covid-19 vaccines.

The hip-hop mogul's fans were expected to fill up the stadium to full capacity later on Friday night, 6 August. It had been reported that the award-winning musician would also drop the highly-anticipated project on the day but that didn't happen.

The stadium's social media team took to Twitter to announce that Pfizer vaccines would be offered to the party-goers until 9.30pm. Sharing a stunning snap of the stadium, the SM team captioned the post:

"We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm."

