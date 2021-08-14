Veteran rap musician Busta Rhymes is excited about working with Davido years after jumping on the remix of Fall

The top US rapper recently took to his Instagram page with a video filmed during a recording session with the superstar

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section and expressed anticipation for what the two are working on

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It is indeed a beautiful time for afrobeats as Nigerian superstars continue to take giant strides in spreading their music across the world.

Just recently, veteran American rap musician, Busta Rymes, left many pleasantly surprised after taking to his Instagram page with a behind-the-scenes clip featuring Davido.

American rapper Busta Rhymes and Davido link up in the studio. Photo: @bustarhymes

Source: UGC

From indications, the rapper has finally gotten a chance to work with the Assurance singer years after jumping on the remix of his Fall song.

The video captured an excited Davido wrapping his arm around Busta Rhymes as they worked in a music recording studio.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Davido also pointed out that it’s always a blessing to get to work with international superstars from the other side of the world.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users anticipate collaboration between Davido and Busta Rhymes

Many didn’t see the collaboration between the two coming and it got them flooding the comment section to express their anticipation for the project the superstars are working on.

Read comments sighted below:

officiallipgame said:

"YESSSSS OOOH I'M EXCITED TO HEAR THIS COOKUP @bustarhymes "

illblissgoretti said:

"OBO × Busta!!! Sheeeeeee."

toks_media said:

"Only one baddest x Busta Rhymes."

ruffmanstreetmonk said:

"Pull-up... best of both worlds."

king_white00 said:

"Nobody is playing any more."

iamklarge said:

"Holly Shxxxttttt!!! Now I can't wait for this one."

Justin Bieber thanks Wizkid for Essence remix, calls it "Song of the summer"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that one of Nigeria’s biggest names in the Nigerian music industry, Wizkid, recently had his fans buzzing after sharing big news with them.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the singer, who has been known to move in silence, wowed his fans with the announcement of a remix of one of his biggest songs off his latest album, Essence.

Wizkid shared the news by simply posting a photo boldly showing the name of international singer, Justin Bieber, who will be featured in the remix. In the caption of the post, the Made in Lagos star explained that the track will drop on August 13.

Essence is no doubt one of the most widely accepted songs off the Made in Lagos album, going by the reception it received in many parts of the world.

The announcement of a remix being done featuring Justin Bieber caught many fans off-guard and they expressed as much on social media.

Justin Bieber thanks Wizkid for being on his song

Canadian pop-star, Justin Bieber, also seemed very excited to be featured on Wizkid's hit song and he expressed as much in an Instagram post.

The Peaches singer thanked Wizkid for letting him be on the 'Song of the summer."

In his words:

"Thank you for letting me jump on the song of the summer. Essence remix out now."

People react to the news

Read what some of the people had to say below:

Crazeclown:

“BIG WIZ! Your announcement dey always catch us unaware! MAD!”

Lolamaja:

“Boom... now we’re going intergalactic.”

Rcarecords:

“HELL YES.”

Iam_kcee:

“OK I can’t wait ooooo.”

Sesandirector:

“WizLion applying pressure! Give dem my G!”

Papaya_ex:

“Omggggggg this is amazing Ayo!!!”

Wizkidnews:

“Essence to da world!”

Bigtimi:

“Wow! This is huge!! So happy for Tems.”

Source: Briefly.co.za