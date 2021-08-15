Tottenham vs Man City: Son Heung-Min Scores as Spurs Silence English Champions

Tottenham Hotspur subjected reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to a 1-0 defeat on the opening day

Despite missing the services of Harry Kane, Spurs did enough to bag all three points at home

Heung-Min was Spurs' hero as he scored the only goal of the tie to earn his side a vital win

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City kicked off their 2021/22 Premier League campaign on the wrong footing following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

City, who are the reigning champions, were looking to begin their title defence on a high only for the north Londoners to stun them at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester City kicked off their 2021/22 Premier League campaign on the wrong footing following defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Image: Shaun Botterill/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Heung-Min Son's solitary goal in the second half of the Sunday, August 15, was the only difference as Spurs collected all three points under the tutelage of their new boss, Nuno Espirito.

City had the best chance to score the opener inside just five minutes of gameplay, only for Fernandinho to head just wide of an empty net.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

With the visitors having a blistering start to the match, Spurs slowly grew into the match and almost broke the deadlock in the 24th minute but Ederson denied them after he made a sensational block on the line.

The hosts had the first chance of the second half after Dele Alli dispossessed Fernandinho but Hojberg missed the target with a weak low cross.

Son went on to score the opener 10 minutes into the half, with the Korean cutting in Nathan Ake before curling inside the far post.

The Citizens had a chance to draw level from a free kick in the 70th minute, but Joao Cancelo's cross could not find the right player in the area.

Despite City's advances, Nuno Espirito's men were able to cling to their slim lead to secure a crucial win at home.

City will now turn their focus to their upcoming meeting with Norwich before hosting Arsenal at home on Saturday, August 28.

Salah makes Premier League history

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mohamed Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to score on the opening day of the season for five consecutive years.

Salah was among the goalscorers as Liverpool stunned Norwich City 3-0 in their Premier League opener.

The goal meant the 29-year-old has now scored in each of Liverpool's season openers since joining them five years ago from Roma.

The record was previously held by Teddy Sheringham who scored four times on the spin between 1992 and 1995 for Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

Source: Briefly.co.za