A young Ghanaian lady who now sells yam by the roadside said she's better off compared to when she worked for a company

According to the lady named Akua Attah, she both has all the time she needs and more money than she used to make

Akua advised her fellow ladies not to depend on men for livelihood as it's possible to make a living for themselves

Akua Attah, a beautiful and young Ghanaian lady who sells yams by the roadside in Accra, has given a breathtaking narration of what made her quit a job she had with a company.

In an interview with SV TV Africa, Akua indicated that she was working with a Lebanese company that is located at Tema Community 4 but she found it hard to make ends meet.

According to Akua, she is now able to take care of herself more decently after taking the bold step to quit the job and start working for herself.

"I was working at a Lebanese company in Tema Community 4. They used to pay us daily wages of GHc12. Life was really tough because I had to pay for my transportation from that amount. But now, things are much better as I sell for myself."

Akua Attah also used the opportunity to advise other ladies not to depend on men or squeeze themselves to work for companies that don't value them.

"Although there are limited opportunities in Ghana, you can make a decent living for yourself if you just put shyness aside and hustle," Akua added.

