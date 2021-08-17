A man got many talking on social media as he joined in the outdoor celebration of a young lad's birthday in style

In the video making the rounds on the internet, the man appeared on the scene and rained cash on the celebrant who was carried by an older person

The man however kept frowning as he continued spraying the third Nigerian currency denomination on the kid

A man caused commotion among internet users after video footage captured his action at the birthday of a kid.

In a short video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, the unidentified man showed up at the small outdoor birthday celebration with wads of cash.

The man kept a frown all the while he sprayed the N20 notes on the celebrant Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

In what has come as a surprise to many, the man kept a straight face all through the period he rained the cash on the celebrant.

The man then left the scene without a word or gesticulation to the small boy.

The adult carrying the little kid wore a smile while the man kept on spraying money, perhaps oblivion of the frown on the man's face.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Many people weren't happy with the man spraying N20 notes on the kid and knocked him for it.

@comedyinactionn commented:

"10k wen u for jst give dem fr hand ... see stress."

@onyin.yeeee stated:

"Something that the daddy will still pack and spend on mummy to buy soup things."

@ericmoore_mpr wrote:

"That man no go make heaven aswear."

__enieola remarked:

"He cut like 5 bail. Spent like 10k. He tried!"

Source: Briefly.co.za