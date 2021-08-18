A Nigerian man has found more reasons to pile pressure for academic excellence on his kids after stumbling upon his 1989 primary school report card

The man identified as Udeh George Onyeka showed off the brilliant result with pride and left many impressed

Aside from the fact that he had straight A's, he topped a class of 42 and had a nice comment from the teacher

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While many parents would boast to their kids without proof of how they were class toppers during their time in school, a Nigerian man has got proof for his.

The man named Udeh George Onyeka shared on Facebook a photo of his 1989 primary school report card he had found in his dad's file.

His result left many people impressed Photo Credit: Udeh George Onyeka

Source: UGC

The result showed he not only got A's in all subjects but came out top in a class of 42 pupils.

His highest scores came in Igbo and physical education subjects where he recorded 98/ 100 respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Onyeka who had his primary education at a school in Anambra state also impressed his teacher with his performance.

The teacher's comments at the bottom of the report sheet read thus:

"Good result. He is hardworking and well-behaved. Keep it up."

His result got many talking

Nnadi ikeaka Kingsley commented:

"Encouraging, I have similar results too in my secondary schools days."

Prince Emma Emeka Ezeka said:

"Excellent, it reminds me of my primary school days back then @ UPS Obibi ochasi."

Ugwu Cosmas remarked:

"Very impressive result.

"Whoever knows you won't be surprised to see this."

Joy Akwarandu-Nsirim wrote:

"Lols..Onyeka biko if you scored 1st that term what did I score."

Video of teacher doing amazing tricks for students, SA impressed: "Best teacher"

A video of one very enthusiastic African school teacher is making waves on social media. The flexible young educator incorporated incredible flips and push-ups into his informative science lesson and even ran around the exciting classroom.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the awesome clip.

"Best Teacher," he captioned the post along with a few clapping emojis.

In the video, the primary school teacher seems to be explaining to the many tiny pupils how energy works. Running around and doing the super cool tricks, he keeps emphasising that energy is used to do all these incredible things.

Source: Briefly.co.za