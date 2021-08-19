Lady Du recently got a beautiful tattoo after the passing of her industry brothers, Mpura and Killer Kau

Sharing her new ink on social media, Lady Du captioned the post with words that made people assume it was done in memory of Mpura and Killer Kau

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis, letting Lady Du know how special this gesture is

Lit Mzansi Amapiano vocalist Lady Du is shattered over the passing of Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau. Sis went and got a memento whereby her brothers' memory will never be forgotten.

Lady Du is heartbroken over the passing of her industry brothers, Mpura and Killer Kau. Lady Du got some new ink which peeps assume is in their honour. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Lady Du showed off the new tattoo she got after her late industry brothers, Mpura and Killer Kau passed, as reported by ZAlebs.

Lady Du got a hand pulling the peace symbol along with two hearts and two birds. Captioning it with “Peace magents ❤️,” one can only assume the tattoo is in memory of Mpura and Killer Kau.

Lady Du posted:

Fans took to the comment section of Lady Du’s post to let her know how cool her new ink is. Heart emojis covered the comment section.

@refilwe_malgas just loves it:

“This is beautiful @ladydu_sa ❤️”

@siyanda_2008 thinks the tattoo is really special:

“The love you have.”

@paulettemahlangu was wowed by Lady Du’s tattoo:

“Ah sisi ❤️ I love your heart.”

@mikyl35 was taken aback:

“Wow ♥️”

Riky Rick gives an emotional speech at Mpura’s funeral

Riky Rick shared some words at the funeral service of the late Amapiano star Mongezi Mampurampura Stuurman, aka Mpura.

Standing up to pay his respects, Riky Rick offered some beautiful words of love and support to all who are hurting over the passing of Mpura.

“Just like the rest of you, I’m sad that I’m not a stranger to moments like these. You would have either lived either an extremely lucky life or an extremely lonely life you haven’t experienced the tragedy of loss.”

Riky Rick highlighted how death is out of our control and that this tragedy will always be unanswered, as reported by SAHipHopMag. He told people to put their faith in God as only He has the answers.

