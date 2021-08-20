A young man, Eromosele Ebojie, got a job with KPMG auditing firm months after he was relieved at his former company

Eromosele revealed that he tried hard to get a job as many outfits turned him back because they deemed him physically unfit

The man's new role at KPMG allows him to work from home at his convenience with periodic attendance in the office

A young Nigerian man, Eromosele Ebojie, has taken to LinkedIn to announce that after several months of trying to get a job, he had an offer with KPMG.

In a LinkedIn post on Friday, August 20, the man said that since he fell sick more than 8 months ago and it affected his mobility, he has been searching for a job.

The man triumphed and got a job. Photo source: LinkedIn/ Eromosele Ebojie

Eromosele got several rejections

He said that his former work had to let him go on health grounds. Afterwards, three companies rejected him because they reasoned he was physically unfit.

Narrating his ordeal, he revealed that a company’s once HR told him:

“You should be sleeping, we don’t want your type here (referring to my current walking impediment). You won’t give a good look to our business.”

Keep pushing, you will succeed

Two months ago, a company did not allow him to proceed to the next stage of physical assessment despite the fact that he was more qualified than most.

His new job at KPMG gives him the opportunity to work remotely and report to the office occasionally. Eromosele, therefore, advised people to keep pushing hard at their goal irrespective of trials.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to his posts below:

Kako Johnson Mavalla said:

"Congratulations sir. God is Good! I know you will once again smash it!"

King-Akanimo Nkundu said:

"I salute your courage Eromosele Ebojie. May God show you Mercy, heal and totally restore you."

Ikechukwu Enekwe said:

"Congratulations bro. This is great news. I saw you few minutes ago on the second floor. Wish you all the best in your time with the firm."

Ayodele Soyinka said:

"Welcome to KPMG! We are all different and in that lies our strength."

