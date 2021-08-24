Netflix SA series Blood & Water Season 2 is coming soon and fans just cannot contain their excitement

Taking to social media, Netflix South Africa reminded peeps that Season 2 is dropping on 24 September, 2021

Fans of the series flooded the comment section with messages of excitement, wondering what Season 2 will bring

The widely loved Netflix series Blood & Water returns to screens in just a month's time, 24 September 2021, and fans cannot wait to get their binge on.

Taking to social media, Netflix South Africa reminded fans that it is just a month to go before Season 2 officially drops.

Netflix South Africa posted:

Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. A month seems like a very long time to still have to wait, peeps are itching!

@ThusoTshiloane is so eager that they hope Season 3 is already on the go:

“Already can’t wait for Season 3. I hope you started with the production for Season 3.”

@Eddie_Ramohlale made a little pre-release prediction:

“PREDICTION! I think Fikile is NOT Puleng's biological sister and the search will continue. Let's see what happens.”

@ramsthulani_ is buzzing:

@mfon_ess is screaming out of excitement:

The African original Netflix series will be introducing new characters in this season and it is said to bring more heat than ever before.

Among the new faces to the most-loved show, is Leroy Siyafa. Leroy will portray the role of Sam. The character of Reece will also have more scenes in Season 2. Greteli Fincham plays the role of Reece. Reece will be introduced to two new friends.

Viewers of the epic show cannot wait to see the original cast members of the drama series again. Natasha Thahane, Cindy Mahlandu, Ama Qamata, among others, have all returned.

