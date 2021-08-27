Covid19 Update: 80k Death Rate Mark Breached, Over 13k New Cases Reported

The death toll in South Africa regarding Covid-19 now stands at 80 469 with 516 new deaths reported, however the Department of Health stated these were not only in the last 24 hours

The number of new infections rose by 13 251 in a day, as was recorded for Thursday, 26 August by the NICD

268 712 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, making the total number of jabs given out in the country 11 363 810

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 death toll has risen to 80 469 with 516 new deaths recorded in 24 hours. SA's coronavirus infections have risen by 13 251 in a single day on Thursday, 26 August; this is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases is 2 722 202. At the time of the report by the NICD, 16 162 825 tests had been conducted in both public and private sectors.

The cumulative death toll for Covid-19 in South Africa has breached the 80 000 mark. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Around 268 712 vaccines were administered in the last day, making the cumulative number of vaccines administered in the country 11 363 810.

A report by the NICD revealed that there has been a 20% positivity rate due to the rate at which the virus is spreading. As of 26 August, Gauteng recorded 900 916 cases which were followed by the Western Cape with 473 468, while KwaZulu-Natal recorded 463 483.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

News24 confirmed that there was a rise in hospital admissions with 606 members of the public being admitted in the past 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 13 746 members of the public were admitted to both public and private hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19.

How vaccine hesitancy impacts the country's rollout programme

Previously, Briefly News reported that vaccine hesitancy is plaguing the country with psychologists revealing that there are several factors behind why people refuse to get the Covid-19 jab. One of the reasons is a lack of relevant information about the vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that vaccine hesitancy is a global health threat. According to SABC News, psychologists state that the country needs to do more to address the vaccine hesitancy spreading around.

South Africa's vaccination rollout programme hits a curb

In February, South Africa launched its vaccination rollout programme with the aim of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of the year. In order to achieve this, the country would need to vaccinate 250 000 people per day.

Source: Briefly.co.za