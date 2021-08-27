Kim Kardashian showed up at another one of Kanye West’s gigs but this time she was part of the performance

Kim Kardashian’s loyalty to her former hubby Kanye West is commendable. Not only has she been showing up at his album parties, recently Kim got in on the show.

Kim Kardashian did more than just support her former hubby from the audience, she got involved in the action too, wearing a wedding dress. Image: @kimkardashian.

Kanye performed at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday, 26 August and Kim was right there with him. Dressing in a wedding dress, Kim played the part of Kanye’s bride, reported TMZ.

Kim was the curtain closer, stepping out in a stunning Balenciaga Couture wedding dress during the song No Child Left Behind and she dropped jaws, reported Daily Mail.

The two are said to be just friends and that nothing more is going on. Kim will forever support Kanye as he is the father of her children.

Kanye West to change his name to 'Ye'

Eccentric rapper Kanye West has filed court documents to officially change his name to just 'Ye', reported Briefly News.

According to The Guardian, court papers indicated that Kanye Omari West petitioned to have the name become a Ye, with no other first name or surname. The application cited “personal reasons” for the change.

A judge will now need to approve the filing. This is not the first time Kanye has mentioned wanting to become Ye. In 2018, the rapper posted a tweet saying that he was just to be addressed as Ye now.

In that same year, the rapper did a radio interview to address the reasons behind the change.

The Guardian reports that Kanye believes Ye is a biblical term meaning, "I’m you, I’m us, it’s us.” It is something close to his heart.

Kanye continued:

“I went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything.”

