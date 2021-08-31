Mom of 4 Quits Job to Sell Stuff She Found in Dustbins, Now Makes R14k in a Week

A mother of 4 in the United States makes her living from what many people call trash and wouldn't so much as consider as an occupation

32-year-old Tiffany She'ree worked as a canteen server before she quit the job in 2020 to become a dumpster diver

Tiffany makes an average of $1,000 (R14k) from reselling things she gathered from dustbins and meets the family's needs through the proceeds

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A United States woman dumped her job as a canteen server to become what is called a dumpster diver.

As a dumpster diver, the 32-year-old mother of 4 resells items she picks from dustbins.

She makes N411k in a week from being a dumpster diver Photo Credit: @dumpsterdivingmama

Source: UGC

NYPost reports that Tiffany She’ree made the surprise job switch when she realized that she could easily make $1,000 (R14 000) in a week from dumpster diving than working at the canteen.

How she got wind of the dumpster diving job

Daily Mail has it that the Dallas resident came to the knowledge of the unpopular job after watching a group of young girls do it in a YouTube video and consequently decided to give it a try.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Interestingly, her 38-year-old husband Daniel Roach soon joined his wife in the business.

And Tiffany She’ree is not ashamed or shy about her hustle. Despite backlash and mockery from trolls on social media, the woman with over 2 million followers on TikTok would occasionally update her activities online.

Tiffany's income has helped the family refurbish their home as well as provide for their basic needs. Plus, she now gets to save money.

Lady quits stay in US after 13 years to be collecting plastic waste

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady had left the US after 13 years to be collecting plastic wastes in Nigeria.

The lady named Bilikiss said she identified waste as a problem in Africa and was inspired to solving it as those that usually come into the country to proffer solutions to this phenomena problem are non-Africans.

Bilikiss, along with her brother Olawale Adebiyi who she 'dragged' from America to join her in the business, had started with collecting plastic waste on the streets of Lagos but now run one of the fastest-growing waste companies in West Africa.

Source: Briefly.co.za