The NPA has dismissed DJ Fresh and Euphonik's case against their alleged rape victim as they believed there was no sufficient evidence to prosecute

The win was celebrated by the alleged victim, known by her Twitter name Nampree, and her supporters

This development in this case comes a few months after the sexual assault case against both Euphonik and DJ Fresh was dismissed

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has thrown out the case that Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane and DJ Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi levelled against their rape accuser known by her Twitter name Nampree.

The pair were accused of allegedly sexually assaulting the woman but denied the allegations and responded by laying a case against her.

However, it seems that case is now officially struck off by the NPA. TshisaLive reports that NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said they decided not to pursue the charge of criminal defamation as they believe there would no possibility of a successful prosecution.

Taking to social media, anymore still could not believe that the ruling was in her favour. She posted:

“I'm still pinching myself. I was so ready for the justice system to fail me again.”

The grateful Nampree thanked all who supported her through the journey:

“I couldn't have done it without you. May victims know that we can fight being silenced!”

Euphonik and DJ Fresh sexual assault case dismissed, SA reacts

Just a few months ago, Briefly News reported that the sexual assault case levelled against DJ Fresh and Euphonik was dismissed.

According to Euphonik, the sexual assault claim was investigated by the authorities and it was found that the allegations are without merit.

“As we've said before, these are false allegations and we are deeply saddened that GBV, a serious crisis in South Africa, was weaponised in this manner," said Euphonik.

The Mzansi record producer thanked his family, friends supporters and their legal team.

South Africans were outraged when the allegations against Fresh and Euphonik were made. The timeline went into a frenzy after the woman tweeted that she had been allegedly sexually abused by the two.

