Piers Morgan has been cleared of any wrong-doing following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle's mental health

Although his comments received much public criticism, UK regulators say they were still in line with its policies on freedom of speech

Morgan says he's thrilled by the ruling and shared a few more spicy remarks

Piers Morgan has been cleared by the UK's media regulator for comments he made about Meghan Markle's mental health. The regulator says Morgans comments, although controversial were in line with "freedom of expression."

A UK regulator says Piers Morgans comments about Meghan Markle "were consistent with freedom of speech." Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Ofcom, the regulator, said that Morgan's comments did not break its code, the BBC reported.

Morgans comments included dismissing Markle's claims that she had suffered suicidal thoughts and had not received any emotional or psychiatric help from Buckingham Palace when she had asked for it.

His comments sparked 57,793 complaints to Ofcom — the highest in its history. The TV personality soon quit his job on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" after his comments aired live on-air, Insider reports.

Opening up about the ruling, Morgan says he was "delighted" and that it's "a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios."

