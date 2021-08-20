Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Found Life 'Hard' After Leaving the Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly faced a tough time after they left the royal family last year

Reports state that the couple's life has not been as simple and easy as most expected but had a bunch of trials and tribulations that they overcame

A royal author has spoken out to a well-known publication about the duo and what they are doing today

Various reports have recently revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a tough time since leaving the royal family. It's been said that the couple's life after leaving the palace has not been a simple or easy one however, unexpected changes have come as a good surprise.

According to People, the most arduous part for the duo was taking the first steps away from the royal roles they played.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly had a tough time since they left the royal family. Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The report by the publication stated that, initially, the couple wished to be allowed to do royal duties and private work. Unfortunately for them, Queen Elizabeth stood against this decision and they were unable to do so.

Although they knew things had to change, the couple still didn't expect things to turn out the way they did. According to Fox News, a royal author spoke about the difficulties they have faced and how if they tried to compromise they would not find the happiness and security they have today.

The author stated that the couple would have still had ties to the monarchy and thus been unable to be as strong as they are today.

Meghan's Dad slams Prince Harry: "Never asked for my daughter's hand in marriage"

Previously, Briefly News reported that Thomas Markle has accused Prince Harry of not asking for his daughter's hand in marriage. The 77-year-old was speaking during a tell-all interview with GB News.

Markle apparently blames Prince Harry for his rocky relationship with his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex, despite being caught colluding with paparazzi to stage pictures before the couple's wedding in 2018.

"I'm blaming Harry for this mostly,” he told GB News. “Harry has this saying: 'If you look at the paparazzi, you're done.' I'm surprised Harry never bothered to come and visit me or ask for my daughter's hand in marriage," he added.

Markle says he has not spoken to the couple since they called him from hospital back in 2018, Perth Now reports. Further opening up about his experiences with the young couple, Thomas claimed Meghan has "changed" since she met Harry

