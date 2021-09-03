A young lady has got many talking on social media with her gorgeous photo that was shared online

The unidentified young lady could be seen posing with baskets of mangoes and the adorable photo has further proven that blacks don't crack

Many men on social media couldn't hide their love for the photo as they flooded the comment section to commend the lady's beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young lady has got men drooling on social media after a stunning photo of her posing with mangoes made it to LinkedIn.

In the adorable photo that was shared by Elphas Saizi, a beautiful afro sat neatly on the lady's head and she adorned the hair with Kampala fabric.

The young Ghanaian lady got men drooling on social media. Photo credit: Elphas Saizi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

With her wrapper tied around her chest and covering her body and exposing her right thigh, she crouched before a basket of mangoes as she smiled brightly for the camera.

Five other baskets of mangoes could be seen in the photo but what captured many people's attention was the lady's beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sharing the photo, Saizi wrote:

"It's Mango season in Ghana. Get your passports ready."

Men can't keep calm in the comment section

Many men on social media couldn't keep calm as they flooded the comment section of the post to react. Women also commended the lady's beauty.

Ds mathebula said:

"Will I find her with these mangos."

Amber B. said:

"She’s beautiful! I want to find her too with those mangos! Leave the man alone gesh."

Varsha Mishra wrote:

"She is so beautiful."

kabalo nketani said:

"I would buy a mango from you anyday."

Wg Cdr Rakesh Kumar Prashar said:

"One of the best pics I have seen in a long while. God bless Ghana."

Social media gushes over stunning Nigerian lady

Briefly News previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared beautiful photos of herself displaying a happy mood and got social media talking.

The lady with the Twitter handle, @munachimso__e, posted four beautiful snaps of herself on the social media platform to show her stunning physique.

In the photos, she could be seen striking different poses as her lovely smiles lit up her environment.

Source: Briefly.co.za