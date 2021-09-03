Philimon Afriyie is a 16-year-old Ghanaian innovator on a mission to build spot robots to aid persons living with disabilities

The teenage inventor needs financial support to purchase a 3D printer and other components to complete his project

Afriyie has already built an RC aeroplane that can fly

A 16-year-old student from Kumasi in Ghana, Philimon Afriyie, is on a mission to build spot robots similar to Boston Dynamic robots to help persons living with disabilities.

However, with limited resources due to extreme financial constraints, the teenager's dream hangs in the balance, but his knack to succeed is his source of motivation.

Philimon Afriyie, a student at the St. Louis Demonstration Junior High School at Mbrom in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, needs funds to purchase a 3D printer to complete the project and accomplish his dream of helping people with disabilities.

16-year-old Ghanaian Innovator on a Mission to Build Spot Robots to Aid the Disabled Appeals for Help.

Source: UGC

Teenager builds plane with local materials

Despite finances being hard on him and his mother, the teenage inventor has already built RC model planes with local materials that can fly, and he is working on an RC drone to help the nation's security agencies with investigations to reduce crime.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Philimon Afriyie disclosed that his father died from coronavirus, a loss that was a setback to his goal, but he is refusing to throw in the towel.

''The truth is that my father died in this pandemic, and my mom doesn't have enough money to support me with my projects,'' he told Briefly News.

With limited funds and no personal connection to powerful figures in society, Afriyie may not be able to complete the project.

To help achieve his goal, a GoFundMe account has been created to raised funds for the teenage inventor. Please, click the link to support the budding Ghanaian innovator.

Watch his video below:

