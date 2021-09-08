The death of American actor Michael K Williams has devastated many people in the industry, including SA celebs

Michael was discovered unresponsive in his home by a family member after failing to show up to an event a few days before

Our local celebs who had a personal relationship with the actor took to social media to pay tribute to the star

The entertainment industry is mourning the death of US actor Michael K Williams. The actor passed away at the age of 54 in his Williamsburg apartment. The news has shaken many around the world, and local celebrities who knew Michael personally took to their socials to pay tribute.

Mzansi celebs including DJ Black Coffee pay their respects to the late Michael K Williams and family.

Source: Getty Images

Williams was discovered face-down in his dining room by a relative who went to go and check on him after he failed to show at an event he was expected to be at a few days prior. Upon discovering the actor, the relative made a call to emergency services to report a man who was "unresponsive" and "feels cold".

Although no official cause of death has been given, several US law enforcement officials were quoted saying they found what appeared to be heroin on his kitchen table, therefore bringing up suspicions of a possible drug overdose, reports OKMzansi.

Michael K Williams was best known for his work on 12 Years A Slave, The Wire and the Netflix production When They See Us.

The actor's death sent ripples around the globe and a few local celebs took to social media to pay their respects to Williams and his family. Celebs who knew Michael personally were especially hurt by the news. Black Coffee and Masasa Mbangeni even shared some memories they shared with the actor.

DJ Black Coffee

Masasa Mbangeni

Masasa Mbangeni shared a really cool snap of her with Michael.

Celeste Ntuli

Comedian Celeste Ntuli also shared her memory of when she met the actor and expressed her condolences.

