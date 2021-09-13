Exclusive: Cheslin Kolbe Joins Top Clothing Brand and Reflects on What Matters

Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe is on a new journey after partnering with a top clothing brand in South Africa. Kolbe spoke exclusively to Briefly News about the latest collaboration and what he likes doing in his spare time.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cheslin Kolbe, a South African professional rugby player and Springbok winger, has joined the Superdry family as the latest collaborator for the brand's unique and vintage style.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News about his latest collaboration, Kolbe also spoke about family and things that matter to him.

Cheslin Kolbe opened up to Briefly News about his latest collaboration. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Kolbe has always been taken careful consideration of what he wears and he's very happy to mesh with a brand that's been one of his favourites for the longest time.

"I wouldn’t say I have a passion, I have always taken interest in my appearance and always made sure I am dressed in comfort and style," he told Briefly News.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Rugby stars always spend lots of time away from home with travelling and all. The athlete spends time with his family in his spare time with his two daughters.

"I spend a lot of time away from home because of the rugby so any spare time that I have I like to spend with my family and girls. My daughters are quite young so we spend a lot of time at the park ride bikes, at play parks and at home bonding together," he said.

Back to the partnership, the rugby player feels grateful to be an ambassador for a top brand of clothing.

"I am very excited to be partnering with Superdry, they are a brand that fits to my personality and style. They are fun, energetic and industry trendsetters, I’m looking forward to being the best-dressed when I leave the house. I have loved their clothing ever since I was a teenager, to be able to collaborate with a brand that is close to my heart is special," he said.

Cheslin Kolbe signs a big-money contract and makes moves

Briefly News previously reported that Cheslin Kolbe is the best rugby player in the world, and his professional playing contract now reflects his status as the sport's most popular performer.

Kolbe will go from Toulouse to Toulon for an estimated R20 million per year after he returns from Springbok duty. His new club contract puts him in the company of Handre Pollard and Charles Piutau as the world's highest-paid rugby players.

Toulon president Bernard Lemaitre told the Toulon daily newspaper Var-Matin that the club had agreed to pay R35 million rand for Kolbe's final two years of his contract, according to Keo.

Source: Briefly.co.za