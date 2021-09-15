A homeless man, Robert, looking for what to eat met his helper in the person of Max Zahir at a filling station

After Robert approached the man for money to feed, Max bought him lunch and promised to keep doing so every day

In addition to that, he helped raise over R288 688 for the homeless man and an opportunity to get a job

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A homeless man, Robert, had not eaten for more than 24 hours, so he approached a complete stranger at a filling station for some spare change.

Instead of Max Zahir obliging the man and giving him what he was asked for, he invited him for lunch at a nearby eatery, Understanding Compassion reports.

A homeless man was moved to tears after man promised by a stranger's kindness. Photo source: Understanding Compassion

Source: UGC

He cried

As the kind stranger was ordering for lunch, Robert could not just stop being emotional as he was thanking him.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The emotional outpour moved Max so he decided to help the man more. He told him he takes the route every day and if the man meets him at the gas station, he will keep buying him free lunch or dinner.

He added:

“I just wanna do something, and maybe one day you’ll get to your feet, and just pay it forward. And just… stay positive okay….You take care alright… just stay hopeful.”

Nobody had shown me this love in a while

The homeless veteran could not hold back his tears. Robert said that nobody had ever shown him that much kindness in a long while.

After Max shared the video of the man online, it quickly went viral. He set up a GoFundMe with a deposit of R144 344 and it has since exceeded R288 688. Apart from that, Max also offered to get him a job.

Sweet son builds house for mom after she complained about rent issue

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a man has brought a big smile to his mother's face after she complained about the issue she was having with paying rent.

In a Twitter post, the young man posed with his mom in front of a building, perhaps the one he just built for her.

While @SomtoSoocial called the achievement little wins, many disagreed, saying any house is a huge achievement.

There were tweeps who said they are praying to do the same thing for their mother, hoping to be blessed enough.

Source: Briefly.co.za