Ronald Koeman on Wednesday, September 22, failed to answer any question from reporters during press conference

Barcelona are preparing for their next Spanish La Liga game on Thursday, September 23, against Cadiz

Koeman has been under serious pressure this season at Barcelona and there have reports of him to be replaced

Ronaldo Koeman who is the manager of Spanish giants Barcelona has demonstrated that he is under serious pressure at Camp Nou after failing to answer any question at the press conference.

Barcelona have been struggling this season in all competitions since Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain, and the club's fans are not happy with the situation.

Last week, Barcelona suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and even defender Gerard Pique admitted that his side are not the favourites for the title.

Ronald Koeman in action for Barcelona. (Photo by Jose Breton

Barcelona will be facing Cadiz on Thursday, September 21, in what is expected to be another tough La Liga game for the Catalans and they must seek redemption with this fixture.

According to the report on Sportbible and Eurosport, Ronald Koeman failed to speak with any reporter, but he came with his press statement, read and left the room.

Ronald Koeman's statement

"The club is with me as a coach, in a situation of rebuilding. The financial situation of the club is connected to the sporting activities, and vice versa.

"This means that we as a team have to rebuild the football team without being able to make any big financial investments.

"This needs time. The young talent today could end up being the next big world stars, in just a few years.''

Barcelona is currently occupying the eighth position on the Spanish La Liga table and they must improve so as to climb to the top four.

