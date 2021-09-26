ANC dead set on winning back lost voters in Polokwane ahead of local elections

The ANC are positive that they will regain lost ground in Polokwane as they embark on a door-to-door campaign

Deputy President David Mabuza joined in on the campaign to win the hearts and minds of the voting public

He is confident that the people still trust the ruling party despite the serious challenges to service delivery in the area

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Polokwane - Polokwane Mayor John Mpe Makoro has promised to win back the hearts and minds of voters in the area who cast their last vote for a rival party.

He wants to win voters back who sided with the DA and EFF specifically and has launched a door-to-door campaign to convince people to vote ANC.

David Mabuza has joined in on the door-to-door campaign to win back voters in Polokwane. Photo credit: @DDMabuza

Source: Twitter

Makoro is adamant that the party still retains a powerful base in the province. ANC Deputy President David Mabuza has joined in on the campaign according to eNCA.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mabuza is optimistic about the party's performance in the upcoming elections scheduled to be held on 1 November 2021 according to SABC News.

He believes that the public still trusts the ruling party despite service delivery issues in the area.

Lack of service delivery a problem of dysfunctional municipalities, says David Mabuza

Earlier, Briefly News reported that dysfunctional municipalities are a well-documented issue for communities in all nine provinces of South Africa.

Corruption, maladministration and mismanagement are among a plethora of problems facing these parastatals.

Deputy President David Mabuza said these municipalities are to blame for service delivery failures and crumbling infrastructure.

He visited the Northern Cape to assess the contamination of the Vaal River – which flows through Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State – from sewage and other sources, SABC News reported.

Mabuza said the government needs to be more responsive to avoid service delivery protests amid a recent housing protest in Lichtenburg, North West, where two trucks and a bakkie were set alight.

ANC KZN opens assault cases after clashes with EFF members during voter registrations

In related news, the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has confirmed that three of its members have opened assault cases after altercations with the members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) transpired at the weekend.

The incidents happened during voter registration mobilisation efforts by the respective parties, according to a SABC News report.

Briefly News recently reported that spats occurred at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s registration centres at Kwa-Dambuza and Willowfontein townships in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Source: Briefly.co.za