A police case has been opened by members of the African National Congress (ANC) following clashes with members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The incidents happened during voter registrations at Kwa-Dambuza and Willowfontein in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday

ANC spokesperson in the province Nhlakanipho Ntombela said he hopes the South African Police Service (SAPS) conducts a thorough investigation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has confirmed that three of its members have opened assault cases after altercations with the members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) transpired at the weekend.

The incidents happened during voter registration mobilisation efforts by the respective parties, according to a SABC News report.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have had a case opened against them by the African National Congress (ANC). Image: Gianluigi Guercia/ AFP.

Source: Twitter

Briefly News recently reported that spats occurred at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s registration centres at Kwa-Dambuza and Willowfontein townships in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

At the time, the leader of the EFF Julius Malema, was on a visit to the respective centres to monitor voter registrations when tensions broke out between the two opposing parties.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A furious Malema said the local government elections could not be free and fair if registered political parties were denied the right to visit stations in peace, IOL previously reported.

Speaking in the aftermath of the violent eruptions, ANC spokesperson in the province Nhlakanipho Ntombela said two party members opened a case of assault with the police after being released from the hospital.

He said he hopes the South African Police Service (SAPS) conducts a thorough investigation and that the alleged instigators are brought to book.

“We hope the SAPS will do their work and we will await the [outcome of the] investigation. But we appeal to our colleagues in the EFF to comply with the regulations set out by the IEC,” said Ntombela.

Source: Briefly.co.za