A home in the sought-after Steyn City estate had social media users taking a second look at its hefty price tag

Social media user @OscarMagud shared a snap of a home in Steyn City, claiming that it costs a whopping R29 950 000

People could not quite understand why there were so many numbers, surely there are not many people who could afford this to fill an entire estate

The homes in the boujee Mzansi estate called Steyn City have people of Mzansi tripping. You literally need to own Microsoft to live there, kanti.

Social media user @OscarMagud made it known that this home costs over R29 million, and peeps were shook. Image: @OscarMagud

Taking to social media with two snaps of a home in Steyn City, social media user @OscarMagud revealed that this crib comes with a price tag that will wake your ancestors.

According to @OscarMagud, this lush home costs R29 950 000. Where? How? Do we really have that many ballers in Mzansi to fill this 900-hectare estate?! Whoo, lemme take a seat!

@OscarMagud posted:

The 900-hectare estate is located between Fourways and Lanseria in Johannesburg and is the largest estate in the country in terms of land size. It was first launched in 2015 and has a heliport, private 'beach lagoon' and so much more, as reported by BusinessTech.

Seeing @OscarMagud's post, Mzansi citizens had to pick their jaws up off the floor before responding. Peeps had to take a second look at that number because, yoh!

Here are some of the comments made by shook social media users:

@lukieml1 knows only one way to get in here:

“Okay, let me see what @sa_lottery can offer.”

@Anita_MamaSedi says a gurl can dream:

“I can see and my son living our best life maybe with his baby sister… that looks beautiful.”

@PhoshPk is failing to understand:

@MaxwellInnoce18 can’t deal:

