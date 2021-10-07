Lionel Messi Sends Stunning Update to All Football Fans About PSG Move

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona and has played five games scoring one goal so far

The Argentine footballer stated clearly that he is not regretting leaving Barcelona despite currently struggling in France

Messi together with Neymar and France international Kylian Mbappe are leading the attack for PSG

Lionel Messi has reportedly claimed that he made no mistake leaving Barcelona for a stunning move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain where he is currently struggling in front of goals.

The Argentina international won everything at Barcelona before facing the exit doors this summer even though he never wanted to leave initially.

Barcelona are currently in serious financial problems and this made it difficult for them to register Lionel Messi for the ongoing Spanish La Liga season.

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain.

Source: UGC

And since Lionel Messi's departure, Barcelona have been struggling in the Spanish La Liga and also in the Champions League which has put Ronald Koeman under serious pressure.

According to the latest report on Marca, they claimed that Lionel Messi has had exclusive interview with French Football Magazine and told them he is not regretting joining PSG.

Lionel Messi's statement

"I didn't make a mistake in going to PSG.''

The report added that full interview of Lionel Messi with French Football Magazine will be disseminated on Saturday, October 9.

In five games in all competitions played so far, Lionel Messi has only managed to score one goal for Paris Saint-Germain which was against Manchester City in the Champions League.

However, fans of the French side are expecting that the Argentine would soon hit the ground running for them this season.

