One incredibly lucky South African won the Powerball jackpot in the 17 September draw

They won R86 million and used the Absa banking app to purchase their R75 quick-pick winning ticket

The winner thanked God for the blessing and said it wouldn't be possible without a higher power at work

On Friday, 17 September, one very lucky Saffa won the Powerball jackpot and became an instant multimillionaire, bagging an incredible R86 million.

The winner has come forward to claim their winnings and thanked God for the rare blessing.

In an article published by IOL, the ecstatic winner said:

“Without God, this would not have be possible."

Ithuba, the national lottery operator, said the winner purchased the ticket on the same day of the draw and used the Absa banking app, spending only R75 on a quick-pick ticket. The numbers that changed this lucky South African's life were 8, 10, 17, 26, 39 and Powerball 14.

IOL further states that Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba chief executive, revealed that the Absa banking app was also used for the biggest jackpot winner for this year. It was won in July and totalled a whopping R158 million. It was won by an unemployed North West mom who spent only R15 on the winning ticket.

