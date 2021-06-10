Former President Jacob Zuma Demands Acquittal in the Arms Deal Corruption Case

- Former President Jacob Zuma has allegedly demanded to be acquitted in the multi-million rands arms deal corruption

- The politician reportedly said that the State has failed to give the court evidence that links him to the arms deal matter

- The former ANC leader was responding to arguments by lead prosecutor in the matter Billy Downer who he accused of being "hell bent"on prosecuting him

Former Mzansi president Jacob Zuma is reportedly demanding to be acquitted in the arms deal corruption case without even facing trial.

In court papers filed at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, Zuma said the State cannot present corruption evidence against him. The former president said the State has "lost the constitutional legitimacy to present the evidence against me", according to a report by News24.

The former ANC leader was responding to arguments by lead prosecutor Billy Downer. Downer argued that the politician's efforts to seek acquittal through a "special plea" process are legally ludicrous because special pleas are used to "attack" the title of an advocate to prosecute a case, the publication reports.

Zuma, who has always maintained that he wants his day in court, is of the view that the State's alleged "loss of constitutional legitimacy" has violated his right to a fair trial. Zuma insisted that Downer is "hell bent" on prosecuting him.

"I must therefore be acquitted because there is no evidence that the State may lawfully present in a court for me to answer as a consequence of the State losing title to prosecute."

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to Zuma's demand. Check out some of their comments below:

@baloyi_richard said:

"What happened to the rhetorical slogan I want my day in court?"

@mokonelkomane wrote:

"So he doesn’t want his day in court anymore."

@Bonga_ZA commented:

"Another way to drift focus away from the current Eskom woes."

@RabznRabz said:

"We also demand you attend your case until the courts finds you guilty/innocent."

@Shokwakhe16 wrote:

"The arrogance of this old man is unmatched."

@nkabindenm added:

"Yes. He is correct I agree with Zuma. Please just leave a pensioner to enjoy his pension and channel that energy on rebuilding the Eskom and removing Pravin there."

