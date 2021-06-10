- Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has labelled the late former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa as a phenomenal human being

- Mosimane attended the late Sundowns official's memorial service in Johannesburg on Thursday

- The late media officer worked with 'Jingles' at Chloorkop before leaving in 2019 and Mosiman has remembered his friend, who died on Sunday

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has paid tribute to former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa. Thuswa passed away in a tragic accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The former Masandawana communicator’s death has shocked many in the football fraternity and Mosimane was among those who attended Thuswa’s memorial service on Thursday.

The event was staged at the Nasrec Memorial Centre in Johannesburg and the fallen football servant was Mosimane’s representative in Mzansi including Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana since parting ways with the Tshwane giants in 2019.

The Red Devils manager took to his Twitter page to convey his tribute and it is reported that he could not read his speech at the service and asked his wife, Moira Tlhagale to continue. Thuswa will be buried on Friday, 11 June.

The Twitter post reads:

“Thank you for sharing this tribute. He was a phenomenal human being. He will be missed. Thank you to everyone who was able to attend Thulani Thuswa’s memorial service yesterday. The day would not have been possible without the @MTSports10 and tmtj teams, as well as @nonoevents who provided all logistical support.”

Mzansi reacts

@SollyMalatsi said:

“This is a beautiful tribute coach.”

@Thabs 0710 said:

“Nicely capture, Sir Pitso. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

@ThapeloMotlohi1 said:

“May his soul continue to rest in peace.”

@Fiducsa said:

“This deep, my eyes Eye are filled with tears. Ooh Yeah, indeed one day we will all perish. But few will get such a touching farewell message. Stay strong Coach.”

@Mdu30 said:

“Thank you kindly for honouring Thulani.”

