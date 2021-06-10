- Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth has publicly spoken out about the recent rift in the British Royal Family

- Speaking during an interview, he's said Prince Harry and Meghans departure has definitely made things 'difficuilt for everyone'

- He, however, went on to add that he sympathisers with their situation and has encouraged the young couple to do what feel right for their family

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Prince Edward - the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth - has shared that recent rifts in the British Royal family, set off mainly by Prine Harry and wife Meghans departure, have been 'difficuilt for everyone"

Prince Edward has expressed his sympathies with the Duke & Duchess of Sussex. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Prince Edward wishes Harry & Meghan well

During an interview with US television channel CNN, the Earl of Wessex was asked about “the family rift that is undeniably there” between Harry and Meghan and senior members of the family.

According to a previous article by IOL, Edward asked the interviewer "are you euphemistically referring to Harry and Meghan?" and when that was confirmed he went on to insist that his nephew and his wife have his utmost sympathy as “we’ve all been there before” when it comes to “excessive intrusion” and wished them “the best of luck” in their life in America.

“We've all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and, listen, we wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision ... It's difficult for everyone, but, as I said, that's families for you." he ended.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

More on Prince Harry & Meghan

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that if the Duke Of Sussex is to continue “indulging his personal beliefs” and potentially “damaging the institution of the monarchy” he must give up his title, royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell has claimed.

Prince Harry has delivered a number of bombshell revelations about the Royal Family while over in the USA, where he now resides with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Petition to have Prince Harry's titles taken

But a campaign organised by Lady Colin to take away Prince Harry’s royal title could see some serious repercussions for the Prince, with the lengthy petition already reaching 50,000 signatures on Change.Org.

According to the petition, some feel it would be best for the Duke Of Sussex to ask the Queen to put his titles into abeyance, meaning they would go into disuse.

But the titles can still be given back at a later stage if royal relations improve.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za