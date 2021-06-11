- A young woman and twin recently shared a truly inspirational story about how she and her twin sister are very similar yet completely different in many ways

- In the heartwarming post, she explains how her sister has gone on to obtain a higher qualification faster than she was able to do but this has not deterred her one bit

- Many people quickly headed to the comment section where they shared beautiful words of encouragement with the determined young lady

Being a twin is not always easy, especially when people constantly compare you to your other half and expect you to be the same in every regard. A young woman and twin sister recently inspired many people after sharing how she has managed to follow her bliss despite the fact that her sister done better than her in a shorter period of time than she did - academically that is.

The sad part about being a twin

"Biological sisters, identical twins, same upbringing, same guidance yet different success timeline. My twin sister and I passed our matric the same year and both decided to pursue engineering courses, my sister finished her diploma while I was still striving for mine.

Learning from their differences

"It was likely for me to feel like a failure when my sister progressed before me, but that wasn’t the case, we understood that we’re two different individuals with different interests and different destinies and our success timeline is bound to differ. I applause my sister in her wining she does the same in mine," she wrote.

Light at the end of the tunnel

The young woman then went on to explain how she is the proud owner of a national diploma in engineering while her sister is an advanced diploma graduate. Despite this, she is proud of where she is and will not let her sister's success feel any less of herself because they are both unique even as identical twins.

Mzansi claps their hands

Ashely Dondo said:

"Congratulations . Thank you for inspiring and motivating me!"

Nzuky Zyntomby KaMhaga said:

"Congratulations am so happy for you guys"

Briefly News also reported that a local man has inspired Mzansi with his story of hardworking and dedication, taking to social media to share the news of his recent graduation. His story was shared by popular student forum, Varsity World.

The student, Lebo Rampedi, was definitely inspired by the words of his father that proved helpful during his varsity days. He's thanked his dad for instilling in him a kingly mindset. In the images shared, the two stand arm-in-arm and both beam with pride at Rampedi's achievement.

"Before my first day of lectures my father sent me a message saying “To be a king one must work like a slave”. I am proud to say I’ve taken the first step to becoming a king by completing my Bcom Economics degree at the University of Pretoria."-Lebo Rampedi

