Liverpool Star Mane Set To Build 2nd Hospital In One Year For His People

Sadio Mane has revealed plans to build another hospital in Senegal on his recent Instagram post

The 29-year-old met with President Macky Sall as an agreement has been made to ensure the project is successful

Mane scored 11 Premier League goals and three Champions League strikes at the just concluded season for Liverpool

Sadio Mane is embarking on another huge project in his homeland in Senegal as he reveals plans to build a hospital Bambali, Instagram.

The Liverpool striker is well known for developing social amenities for the benefit of his people now that the cash is rolling for the current African Footballer of the Year.

The 29-year-old met with Senegalese President Macky Sall and all he asked was for the number one citizen to provide medical staff to render their humanitarian services.

Mane who helped Liverpool to a top-four finish in the Premier League and a Champions League spot, posted a photo of himself and President Sall on his Instagram handle and expressed satisfaction with the meeting.

"Very honored by the audience granted to me by the Head of State, His Excellency Macky Sall. A good moment of discussion on football but also on our social projects."

Sadio Mane is working hand in hand with President Sall to build a hospital in Benbali, Senegal. Photo by @sadiomane

The presidency of Senegal also shared the plans to the general public with a post on their social media handle.

"The footballer Sadio Mané was received this afternoon by the President @Macky_Sall. The Liverpool striker has presented the Head of State with an ambitious plan to build a hospital in Bambali and is counting on the state's support for medical personnel."

Best coach in the world

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been rated as the best manager in the world according to the top 20 shortlists by UK football website 90Min.

The Spanish-born tactician stands a chance to lead his Premier League club to their first Champions League glory when they face rivals, Chelsea, later this month.

He has already clinched the EFL Cup and the EPL silverware looks pretty much going back to the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season.

With three English topflight titles and a possible UCL triumph along with other domestic successes, the former Barcelona handler appears fit for the position he has been placed in.

