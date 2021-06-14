Levels: Khuli Chana Gifts Lamiez Holworthy 29 Presents on Her 29th Birthday

Khuli Chana went all-out on his bae Lamiez Holworthy's 29th birthday this past Saturday, 12 June

The rapper got the Metro FM presenter 29 presents on her special day and she excitedly shared the news with her followers on social media

Bags of Maxhosa and Dolce & Gabbana goods, beautiful flowers and fancy balloons were some of the gifts that Khuli gave his bae

Lamiez Holworthy turned 29 on Saturday, 12 June. Her hubby and rapper Khuli Chana went all-out in celebration of his bae's birthday.

The loving husband bought the Metro FM presenter 29 gifts when she celebrated her 29th birthday this past weekend. The TV presenter took to social media to show off her lovely presents.

Khuli Chana gifted Lamiez Holworthy 29 presents on her 29th birthday. Image: @khulichana01, @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez took to Instagram and shared snaps of herself with the gifts from the Buyile hitmaker. She captioned her post:

"29 gifts for a 29 year old rockstar!!!"

In the pics, bags of Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and Maxhosa products, among others, can be seen lying on the floor. ZAlebs reports that the rapper also got his wife bouquets and fancy balloons.

Lamiez Holworthy encourages Khuli Chana to go back to school

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy has proved again that she's more than just a wife to her rapper hubby, Khuli Chana. The Metro FM presenter encouraged the Buyile hitmaker to go back to school after leaving it over 10 years ago.

Khuli took to social media a few days ago to share that he has enrolled at AFDA, a film, arts and television school. The talented musician thanked Lamiez for encouraging him to return to school and for her continued support.

The star said he's repositioning and recreating his brand because his tune Buyile is deeper than a song to him.

"It’s not easy but I’m determined TO WIN!! Thank you Wame, @LamiezHolworthy for the encouragement. Thank you to the fans #Buyile is blowing UP!!!"

